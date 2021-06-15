Erdogan proposes joint Pakistan, Hungary mission to guard key Afghan airport

BRUSSELS: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed a new joint mission, which will also involve Pakistan and Hungary, to protect and run Kabul’s international airport following withdrawal of other NATO-led foreign troops.

Talking to reporters during the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit in Brussels, the Turk president said that his country would need diplomatic, logistic and financial assistance from the US if it were to maintain troops in Afghanistan for security operations.

According to TRT World channel, Ankara is reported to have offered to guard the airport amid concerns over the security along major transport routes and at the airport, which is the main gateway to Kabul. “If they don’t want us to leave Afghanistan, if they want a support there, then the diplomatic, logistic, and financial support that the United States will give us will be of great importance,” Erdogan said.

Turkey currently has some 500 soldiers in the war-torn country. In a statement, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the coalition has not decided during a leaders’ summit on who would run the Kabul’s international airport after the troops’ withdrawal. NATO committed to providing transitional funding for the Hamid Karzai Airport and the NATO chief said that Turkey would play a key role there.

Tayyip Erdogan said that he held a fruitful and sincere meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit. “We believe there is no problem that cannot be resolved in Turkey-US relations,” he said after holding his first meeting with President Biden since his election.

Relations between the two NATO allies nosedived after Turkey’s purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defence system that the US believes can be used to spy on Western defences. The Turk president announced no progress on the S-400 dispute. The US imposed sanctions on Turkey’s military procurement agency for the purchase last year.