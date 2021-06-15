Chairman NAB should end this fake case: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi



Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that he hopes that the report will be sent to the chairman NAB to end this fake case.

Talking to media outside the accountability court in Islamabad, former prime minister, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that as usual, the demand is the same today, to install cameras in the courts. He said that the terminal did not cause any harm to the country.

He said that the FIA ​​witness in the Chinese scandal made a statement against his agency. In the LNG case, the government witness was saying that the government was not harmed. The same witness was asked if there was an allegation of corruption. He replied that there was no allegation of corruption.

The former Prime Minister said that the SBP has given a special report on the LNG sector in 32 pages. In just 3 years, the country has lost Rs 234 billion in electricity due to this terminal, the case of which is pending against us. The terminal has saved Rs 234 billion, a government witness said, adding that there was no allegation of corruption in the reference, adding that the country had Rs 234 billion in electricity from LNG to electricity from 2017 to 2020.

He said that the chairman NAB is now working hard to extend his tenure, he should end the fake cases, stop making this spectacle, don’t the government’s cases come to the notice of the chairman NAB, a government witness is saying that L.A. The NG terminal did no harm to the government.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that there is a lie in the federal budget, the minister does not know what is in the budget. The Finance Minister should say one thing that the budget will reduce inflation or the budget will increase inflation and then the revenue targets will be met why is that when 24 million tons of wheat was produced, we imported wheat?

He also said that the finance minister was saying that despite the production of 27 million tonnes of wheat, it would have to be imported.

“Shahbaz Sharif’s 3-minute speech set fire to government benches. I am sure that the speaker himself will come down tomorrow. He will join the rioting,” he said.