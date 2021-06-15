Islamabad United defeat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

ABU DHABI: In the 22nd match of the sixth edition of HBL Pakistan Super League, Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by 8 wickets.

Iftikhar Ahmed was declared man of the match for his excellent batting performance. Islamabad United achieved the target of 191 runs with eight balls remaining.

Usman Khawaja was the first dismissal of Islamabad United in pursuit of the target. He was dismissed for 12 by Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Akhlaq could score only one run, he was bowled by Waqas Maqsood.

After loosing the first two wickets, Colin Monroe and Iftikhar Ahmed’s excellent partnership helped Islamabad United win the match. They formed a 150-run partnership.

Collin Munro played an unbeaten innings of 88 off 56 balls. His innings included two sixes and twelve fours.

Iftikhar Ahmed batted smokily and scored 71 off just 39 balls. His innings included five sixes and five fours.

Waqas Maqsood and Abbas Afridi took one wicket each for Karachi Kings.

Earlier, Islamabad United won the toss and invited Karachi Kings to bat first. Karachi Kings scored 190 runs for the loss of four wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Karachi Kings openers Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam adopted an aggressive style. Sharjeel Khan scored 25 and Martin Guptill 6 runs.

Babar Azam continued his excellent batting form and formed a 117-run partnership with Najibullah Zadran. Babar Azam played an innings of 81 runs with the help of three sixes and seven fours.

Najibullah Zadran remained unbeaten on 71 off 42 balls. His innings included four sixes and five fours.

Akif Javed, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, and Ali Khan took one wicket each for Islamabad United.

A total of two matches were played in the ongoing sixth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League. Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will compete in the first match, while Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will compete in the second match