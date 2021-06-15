PPP demands free and fair elections in Azad Kashmir

Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari has demanded free and fair elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Addressing a press conference with the PPP AJK leaders at the Media Office of the party in Islamabad on Monday, Nayyer Bukhari said that the role of the Kashmir Election Commission is in question as many refugee voters have been removed from the electoral list. The PML-N prime minister of AJK is also using the administration in the election campaign of his party. He said that he wants to tell the Election Commission that they are committed to holding free and fair elections.













