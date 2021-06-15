Education Dept to hire 3000 school leaders to improve quality of education

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is taking tangible measures for the promotion of the education sector as the Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SE) has decided to hire 3000 school leaders who would play a key role in improving the quality of education by supporting and mentoring the teaching staff.

According to documents available with APP, there would be one school leader for ten schools. The step would change the perspective of monitoring schools for good and in a positive way.

To overcome the deficiency of teachers in schools, the KP education department will hire 27,000 teachers that would address the issue of teaching staff at schools to a great extent thus leading to quality education for all.

The department has also approved provision of new school furniture for 1.1 million students costing Rs 3 billion. The KP education department has taken a remarkable step toward the solarization of schools by converting 8000 schools in KP as well as 3000 in merged districts to meet the electricity requirements at schools. Resultantly, it will provide the best learning environment for students.

One system of education for all, in terms of curriculum, medium of instruction and common platform for assessment, will create an equal opportunity of jobs for all, mitigate class differences and lead to economic prosperity. This will soon be implemented, the documents revealed.

To increase the enrolment in schools, “Double Shift Schools” have been started in KP that would lead to increase in the literacy rate. The move aimed at maximum utilization of school building to enable education to an extra number of students in minimum time.

The documents further informed that ‘no more hefty school bags’ policy would be adopted to eliminate the possibility of deformation and spinal abnormalities in school students caused due to excessive weights of their School Bags. Model schools with equipped classrooms would be constructed to provide the best learning environment to students. The modern age demands modern education to expose our children to contemporary education trends to meet the requirements of the current generation. KP education department is taking the lead in establishing such schools.

PM Imran Khan has announced a scholarship programme for the students under ‘Rehmatul lil Alameen Scholarship’ that would prove a turning point toward achieving success. Under this program KP would be providing 4600 scholarships to the deserving and talented students.

A new department is going to be developed that aims at training teachers according to the modern trends and demands of the day. Previously PITE was training the teachers however now DPD will train and provide the best Human Resource.