Arbab Rahim accuses Imran Khan of leaving GDA alone

MITHI: Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim, the former chief minister Sindh and one of the main leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) has come down hard on Prime Minister Imran Khan for his alleged failure to protect and defend his allies in Sindh from the brutalities being unleashed on them by Sindh police.

Addressing a crowded press conference at his farmhouse at Bhitaro near Kaloi town of Tharparkar on Monday, he said that Imran Khan after coming into power had never bothered to even protect his allies in Sindh from the brutalities and atrocities being unleashed on them by Sindh police on the directions of the high-ups of Sindh government and PPP leadership.” Imran Khan has never bothered to save and defend us from the unabated excesses being committed against those who had allied with him before the general elections and then joined his government as coalition partners” he added and said that he would take up matters during the upcoming meeting of the leaders of GDA. He said that he would request GDA leadership to part ways with the PTI government in the federation after his pathetic attitude towards them.

Dr Rahim complained that the Prime Minister despite being informed time and again against the police atrocities on their workers and supporters, never bothered to defend his own allies and supporters in very difficult times so it would not be a difficult decision for GDA leadership to quit the alliance.

“We seem to have lost all the justifications to stay allied with Imran Khan and his government due to his continued indifferent attitude towards” he added and hoped his idea would be endorsed by other leaders of GDA, who had also been feeling unsafe and unprotected under the given situations when PPP leadership and functionaries of Sindh government had let loose reign of terror on them and their supporters across Sindh. Dr Rahim said that Tharparkar police had continued to commit the atrocities on his supporters on the behest of PPP leaders and he demanded the early removal of SSP Tharparkar, Hassan Sardar Niazi, who according to him, was acting as the estate manager of some PPP leaders.

The former chief minister Sindh, alleged that SSP Niazi was only busy implicating their supporters in false cases and allowing drug pushers to earn money for him and to please PPP leaders. Dr Rahim said that SPP Niazi had created a new record of registering the cases against their supporters and asked him to mend his ways and act as a responsible police officer. He said that the PPP government in Sindh was ‘successfully being run mainly owing to police atrocities and corrupt practices. ” The people having been victimized by PPP leaders through police officials were now forced to revolt against the system” he warned and made it clear people of Thar would certainly not migrate to India to save themselves from the savage rule of PPP in Thar and other parts of Sindh.

The GDA leader said that Tharparkar police had been implicating their supporters in false cases for many years to exert pressure on them to change their political loyalties at the behest of PPP leaders. ” We have become sick of the political victimization being done through police force in Tharparkar and other districts” he added and warned to launch the peaceful movement if the false cases registered against their supporters were not withdrawn. Dr Rahim said that Imran Khan seemed to have failed to live up to the expectations of the people, who had voted and supported him in the 2018 elections. He said that during the by-polls PTI candidates could not even get a decent number of the voters where its candidates were not supported by GDA leaders.

He claimed that Prime Minister Khan had miserably failed to curb the menace of corruption and was busy in saving his government. Dr Rahim said that the PPP government in Sindh had launched the massive operation against the peaceful protesters just to teach them a lesson for speaking and agitating against powerful business tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain. ” PPP leadership could go to any length to protect and provide more lands of Sindh to the people like Malik Riaz to make money” he added and claimed that workers of different factions of Jiey Sindh and other nationalists parties were arrested by police on orders from Bilawal House in Karachi. Dr Rahim strongly condemned the ongoing police operation against the people of different political parties and condemned the registration of FIRs against Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah, Ayaz Latif Palejo, Dr Qadir Magsi, and top leadership, who launched and mobilized the people to launch the peaceful movement against Bahria Town.

Dr Rahim said that those, who had gathered outside Bahria Town to register their protest had no equipment to commit and carry out such subversive acts adding he demanded the probe into fire incident, which he said might have been carried out by some trained terrorists, ” The people gathered at the main gate of Bahria Town to stage protest demonstration against the expansion of Bahria Town and they had no even guns so how they could get Indian chemical to set certain portion of the housing scheme on fearful fire” he added and asked PPP leadership to stop committing the injustice on the peaceful people of Sindh, Dr Rahim said that it was very shameful to organize the merry-,making parties in hospitals and demanded the actions against doctors and PPP lawmakers, who had held such party in Civil Hospital in Mith when the infants were dying of malnutrition in the same health facility .

The former chief minister outright rejected the reports that his nephew Arbab Lutuallah had joined PPP on his advice to make inroads in the ruling party so that other family members could also join the party and to get themselves adjusted for benefits. Dr Rahim also rejected the notion that he and some other family members were in contact with the PPP leadership to join the party ahead of next general elections, The former MNA Arbab Zakaullah, Arbab Anwar Jabbar, and other leaders of Arbab Group were also present during the press conference