4 FC soldiers martyred in terrorist attack in Quetta

According to the ISPR, 4 Frontier Corps soldiers were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast on Monday.

The blast occurred on the Marget-Quetta route, killing FC troops assigned to the Marget Mines’ protection.

The following are the names of the FC troops who embraced shahadat:

Subedar Sardar All Khan, a resident of village Wanda Lungar Kel, District Lakki Marwat. Sepoy Musaddaf Hussain, a resident of Chak 272 EB, District Vehari. Sepoy Muhammad Anwar, a resident of Wanda Talgi, District DI Khan. Sepoy Awais Khan, a resident of Village Bandal, District Neelum.

According to the ISPR, a large-scale operation is underway in the region to find the terrorists responsible for the attack.

“Inimical extremists’ cowardly activities cannot ruin Balochistan’s hard-won peace and prosperity,” the ISPR stated, adding that security forces are committed to “neutralise their nefarious plans, even at the expense of blood and souls.”