Conservation tourism sites in snow leopard habitats unique initiative to support local communities, preservation: Amin



Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said development of conservation tourism sites in snow leopard habitats is a unique initiative to support the local communities and promote the snow leopard conservation.

The SAPM was speaking at the launching of the Glamping site as chief guest at Hopper valley in Gilgit Baltistan, said a news release.

Amin said, “I am extremely pleased to see ‘Camp Leo’ becoming a reality within one-year after we had envisioned the idea of an Eco-resort at one of the most beautiful snow leopard valleys in Gilgit Baltistan.”

The quality, he said, of work done and services offered at Camp Leo certainly shows the hard work and dedication by all the team members of Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF), Sustainable Tourism Foundation of Pakistan (STFP), local community and other stakeholders involved.

“I am sure it will become a model for country driven Eco-tourism and snow leopard conservation”, he added.

Regional Program Manager SLF and Pakistan Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection programme (PSLEP) Hussain Ali welcomed the chief guest at Camp Leo.

Hussain Ali briefed and showed around the camp which comprises two log huts and four luxury Eco tents. A dining hall and tourists sitting area is also part of the newly developed camp to accommodate local and international tourists.

He informed that every effort is made during the construction and development of the camp to keep it environmentally friendly. We are sure the tourists will find this place comfortable and would enjoy the breathtaking landscape including glaciers and peaks around the valley, and see the wildlife in its natural habitat along with great traditional hospitality of the local community.

The conservation tourism site is developed in Hopper valley by SLF under its GEF funded project Pakistan Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Programme (PSLEP), under the supervision of Ministry of Climate Change and UNDP Pakistan as one of the PSLEP project component of community based conservation to improve and enhance the livelihood of local communities in snow leopard valleys.

Glamping site was one of the three facilities being developed, a hi-tech Tourists Information and Facilitation Center and Glacier Watching Point are other two facilities being developed for the tourists.

Development of conservation tourism sites is also a contribution in the efforts of the present government to promote tourism and create a positive image of the country internationally.