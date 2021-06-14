Pakistani cadet graduated from USAFA

Pakistani cadet Shahrukh Khan has graduated from the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA). The news was posted by the U.S Embassy Islamabad on their twitter page.

He is the only Pakistani Flying officer to be graduating from USAFA in 2021.

Khan joined the academy in 2017 and had to go through four years of intense academic and military training to achieve this status.

The cadet was seen proudly wearing the Pakistani flag around his shoulders during the graduation ceremony.

Congratulations to Flying officer Shahrukh Khan on becoming the only Pakistani cadet to graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy @AirForceGrads in 2021. Khan was accepted into USAFA in 2017for four years of rigorous academic and military training.

Photo: Global Village Space pic.twitter.com/PaWRSrwVYO — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) June 12, 2021