Awards announced for the drama industry

The President of the Arts Council Ahmad Shah, announced a series of awards for the drama industry of Pakistan.

The awards are being given in order to honour the industry’s best films and dramas on TV. According to Ahmed Shah, this will help the industry maintain a particular standard.

The prestigious award will be given the similar status to a national award.

The award show is expected to take place in the coming December in Karachi.

Due to the multiple categories, there will be multiple juries to decide the candidates for the award. These juries will be based on people with expertise in various fields.

“It will be given in the same way as the Pride of Performance. The award will allow films and dramas to uphold a certain standard in the industry,”