PCB announces details of team’s departure for England and West Indies

Pakistan Cricket Board has released the details of the departure of the national cricket team to England and the West Indies.

According to the PCB, the national squad members will join the BioSecure Bubble in Lahore on June 20. The first test of the members will be held at their homes on June 16. The second test of all these members will be done on arrival at the hotel. Will

The PCB said that the third test of the members would be conducted on June 23 at a hotel in Lahore. All the members will stay in room isolation in a hotel in Lahore till June 25. The national squad will leave Lahore on June 25 via UAE.

The squad members participating in PSL 6 will join the squad from UAE. The national cricket team will stay in England for three days in room isolation. For the next seven days, the national cricketers will train in derby isolation.

The ODI series between Pakistan and England will start on July 8. After the England series, the national players will return home on July 15.

The national T20 cricketers will return home after the West Indies T20 series.

The national Test squad will return home on August 25 after completing its tour of the West Indies.