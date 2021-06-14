MET: Ongoing pre-monsoon rains to benefit Rice and Cotton crops

ISLAMABAD: The ongoing pre-monsoon rains would positively impact crops, including Rice and Cotton crops, resulting in an enhanced yield of the cash crops.

Talking to APP, spokesman MET office, Dr. Zaheer Babar, Monday said that rice and cotton crops have almost reached their ripeness during the ongoing season. To achieve maximum yield, it needs an abundant amount of water.

Babar also underscored that there would be a negative impact on crops being raised under fruit orchards and seasonal vegetables. He said that the fruits and seasonal vegetables did not need rainwater; however, rice crops produced in the country’s Northern region and the cotton crops are grown in the southern side were water-intensive crops.

He further informed that the onset of monsoon season would be expected from July, and there would be heavy falls forecast in most regions of the country.

He said after hailstorms in many parts of the country, including the federal capital, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, central Punjab, the extreme heatwave impact had dropped that earlier surpassed below 40 degrees centigrade temperature.