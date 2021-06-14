Meesha Shafi becomes a certified Yoga instructor

Meesha Shafi is officially a certified yoga instructor, she made the announcement on Sunday with an instagram post.

The singer/ actress announced that after completing 200 hours of yoga teacher training she is certified yoga alliance teacher.

“Today I graduated after completing 200 hours of yoga teacher training #ytt200hr and am now a #YogaAlliance certified teacher.”

“This has been a dream of mine for so many years. In many ways, going through this intensive training during the pandemic was a blessing. It kept me anchored in a practice which took care of my physical, emotional and mental well being and gave me a beautiful sense of belonging to an amazing community of yogis!”

According to the artist it was a long dream of hers to achieve this title, she called the process of going though this intensive training a blessing during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the instagram post, she thanked her teachers, family and friends who introduced her to yoga in the first place.

She said in her post that yoga has helped her attain physical, emotional and mental strength.