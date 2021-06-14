Leather garments exports increase by a record 7.41%



Leather garments exports during the first ten months of FY 2020-21 grew by 7.41% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 20-21, Leather Garments worth US$ 238,924 exported as compared to worth US$ 222,445 thousand in the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Gloves increased by 18.59%, worth US$ 215,265 as compared to the exports of US$ 181,528 in the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Leather manufacturer exports increased by 13.29%, worth US$ 467,789 were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 412,908 of the same period of last year.

During the period under view, Other Leather Manufacturer exports increased by 52.21 per cent, worth US$ 13,600 were exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 8,935 of the same period of last year.