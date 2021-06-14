Meet new Islamabad city superintendent of police

Rana Abdul Wahab, SP Rural, has been made SP City.

Rural is the widest and unruly range for any police officer to look after. During his stay in office, Rana succeeded in bringing order in this range, beset with illegal housing societies and land grabbers.

He succeeded in catching big criminals and putting them behind the bars. His success angered many but he never compromised on his professional obligations.

Rana hails from Bhakkar. He has served in Islamabad Police as SDPO I-9 , Sihala and Shalimar Circle,

SP CTD Ops and SP Rural.

He is a graduate from UET Lahore in electrical engineering.

Before joining police, he had served in private sector in Mobilink, Telenor as RF Planning and Optimisation engineer.

He had also worked as consultant for Huawei Nigeria before joining Civil Service,

in MLCG as Cantonment Executive officer and ADL CEO in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, Wah Cantonment Board and Cherat Cantonment Board.













