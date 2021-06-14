Shehbaz speechless after getting clean bowled by PM’s political, economic strategy: Fawad



Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said Shehbaz Sharif had nothing to say against the federal budget 2021-22 as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s prudent political and economic strategy had cleaned bowled him.

In a tweet, he said how would the opposition leader criticize the government’s economic policies when he (Shehbaz Sharif) was well aware of the fact that a company of his party’s former finance minister had earned the record profit.

Fawad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had put Pakistan’s economy on the path of development. While the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s ‘Khattara‘ (old & useless) bus had landed on an unpaved road of the downfall that had a dead end.

By reducing the prices of petroleum products despite an increase in the international market, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had created a crisis of ‘political diesel’ for the opposition bus