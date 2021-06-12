Kashmiris see PML-N their true voice, claims Shehbaz

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has expressed hope that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will once again express their confidence in the PML-N under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif was received by the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider. He lauded the hard work and dedication of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and his team in saving the people from the Corona epidemic.

Shahbaz said the Kashmiris know that PMLN is their true voice and representation on both sides of the LOC. Kashmiris see PMLN as the custodian and guardian of their interests and ideology, he added. He assured that PMLN has, and will stand by the brave people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir till the attainment of their inalienable right to plebiscite and freedom.

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan briefed the party president about the budget and development works of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He briefed Shehbaz about the arrangements and preparations for the elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Haider also discussed issues related to party candidates in the elections with the party president.