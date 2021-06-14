Local tractor assembly grew by 65.26%, 41,327 tractor produced in 10 months

Domestic tractor assembly witnessed about 65.26 percent growth during 10 months of the current financial year as compared to the production of corresponding period last year.

During the period from July-April, 2020-21, around 41,327 tractors were locally assembled as compared to assembling of 2,500 tractors in the same period of last year, according to the provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On a month on month basis, tractor production grew by 168.31 percent from the month of April, 2021 as compared to the same month of last financial year.