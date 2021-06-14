Sindh govt committed grave injustices against its people: JUI-F

The Sindh Government has committed grave injustices against the people of Sindh by selling Sindh’s lands to Bahria Town, DHA and other private companies, said JUI-Fazal General Secretary Allama Rashid Mahmood, on Sunday.

Mahmood said that the provincial government is selling Sindh’s islands, Thar coal and other natural resources, which is highly condemnable.

Addressing a press conference at Larkana Press Club, Mahmood said that Bahria Town is existing in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan and other parts of the country but the Sindh government has sold more lands to Bahria Town, noting that Sindhi people have the first right over the sindhi land.

He said nationalists protested against such injustices and staged a peaceful sit-in outside Bahria Town, but it turned violent with preplanned conspiracy and arrests were made of activists including that of JSQM Chairman Sanan Qureshi and cases were registered against them. He said police are conducting raids at the residences of Jalal Mahmood Shah, Dr. Qadir Magsi, Ayaz Latif Palijo and others which is tragic.

Soomro said when the sit-in was held, a large number of cops were deployed which should have timely acted and prevented the miscreants from damaging properties. He said it all was done with pre-planning to harass the peaceful people so that voices raised against injustices could be suppressed, but he added that we want to tell the Sindh Government that people of Sindh will never go back on their rights.

Soomro said the PPP Chairman issued a statement over the arrest of the son of Khursheed Shah, claiming his innocence,but he hasn’t uttered a single word over police brutality in Bahria Town and arrests, adding he is also unable to see nationalists and workers arrested who belong to Larkana and other parts of Sindh.

Soomro again accused the Sindh government for its sheer negligence and incompetence due to which heinous crimes of dacoities, murders, thefts have increased manifold and tribal feuds have again started-which means that the criminals have the support of MNAs, MPAs, Sardars and landlords who are sitting with PPP.

He said reports made by former SSPs of Shikarpur, Ghotki and Kashmore should be made public so that people should know what’s being done with them.

He said Sindh has been ruled by PPP since the past 50 years and during their tenure highhandedness with the Sindhi people is continuously committed which is extremely worrisome.

He announced that a movement will be launched from 17th June in the name of “Sindh Bachayo – Corruption Mitayo” in which protests will be held in every district headquarter at the very outset and then on 29th July a grand public meeting will be held in Karachi which will be participated by the entire PDM leadership and than a Long March will be held from Ghotki to Karachi.

He said the purpose of these protests will be to provide proper education, healthcare facilities, water, elimination of tribal disputes and other crimes from Sindh. He said over seven million children are out of school even today and so many patients are dying everyday due to unavailability of a proper healthcare system in Sindh which means big thieves and dacoits are ruling over the province.