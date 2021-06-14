Police to probe alleged honor killing of a woman

SSP Sujawal Imdad Ali Shah on Sunday ordered an inquiry into the mysterious death of Zulekhan Khaskeli who was reportedly killed for honour by her brother-in-law a week ago. The district Police Chief ordered a probe after local journalists highlighted the issue of the mysterious death of a woman. According to SHO Jati Manzoor Lakhi the villagers claimed during investigation that Zulekhan, 27, mother of three children was killed by her brother-in-law in the name of honor and was secretly buried. Quoting a villager who had requested anonymity he said that Misri Khaskeli Brother-in-law of Zulekhan taking advantage of her husband’s absence barged into the room of Zulkhan and axed her to death after subjecting her to severe beating. SHO Maro Bullah Khan Police station who is also part of the investigation team said that the in-laws of the deceased were presenting it as a suicide adding that if it was a suicide they should have gone for the post-mortem but they did, not that had made the whole case suspicious. Local villagers told local journalists that the prime suspect Misri Khaskeli was at large since he came to know about the probe ordered by the Police chief. They said that soon a detailed investigation report would be submitted to the SSP.













