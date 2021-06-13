Bilawal calls national budget ‘anti-people, cruel’ with huge taxes

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto termed the budget as anti-people and cruel, as over 400 billion rupees of taxes have been imposed on the people.

In a statement issued from the Bilawal House, he said that Imran Khan’s government had taxed every household item, utility, and service used by the people. “Taxing every phone call, SMS, and internet in the budget and then taking decision back is proof that the government has no plan.”

He said that it continues to muddle forward at the cost of the well-being of the people. He said that the government was also afraid of the public reaction against the heavy taxes imposed on them. He rejected the budget, deeming it blatant theft from the public in the name of taxes, and warned he would continue to expose the anti-people economic measures of Imran Khan.