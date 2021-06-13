PMLN says Imran Khan wants to replace parliamentary system with presidential

ISLAMABAD: PMLN Information Secretary Maryam Aurangzeb has termed the PTI-led government’s election amendments an attack on the constitution and the Election Commission.

In a statement, she said that Imran Khan was trying to impose presidential system on the country by abolishing the federal parliamentary system of democracy. She said these amendments violate the political and ideological guidelines of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the decisions of the Supreme Court, and the basic structure and concept of the constitution.

ONE PERSON ONE VOTE

The former information minister said Imran Khan does not want 220 million people to exercise their constitutional right of one person one vote but wishes to become the owner of the ‘electoral college’ of certain people in black and white.

“This is not a law but a national plan of electoral fraud. The PTI government which is a product of nationwide fraud through RTS manipulation, wants to get rid of the public vote because they know after destroying the lives of the nation and the national economy they can never get in power through voting in a free and fair election,” she lambasted.

She pointed out that after the amendments, the government itself will become the Election Commission and will have the power to conduct and manipulate the election, and decide the winners on its whims and fancies, she said. She said these amendments are aimed at curbing public awareness, ensuring public distrust on their constitutional and judicial rights and imposes an authoritarian rule.

“Imran is seeking to change the electoral laws to impose a permanent system of ‘selection’ instead of elections in the country. Imran wants to impose the fog of Daska on the whole country. Not just for a night but forever, through this black election law”, she said. She said that these amendments are tantamount to hijacking the entire Election Commission and its powers like the presiding officers of Daska elections.

Such black amendments will strip the Election Commission of its powers to annul elections, conduct inquiries, delimit constituencies, and compile electoral rolls, she explained. She said that even delimitations were no longer based on population but on the will of the ‘selected’. “Imran Sahib to make Pakistan a ‘Banana Republic’ by taking away the constitutional powers of the Election Commission,” she concluded.