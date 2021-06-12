The Brighter Side of Darkness: Load-shedding Woes and Pros

As a nation, it is in our genes to always look at the darker aspects of thing, situations and people first. Therefore, why would we not complain when the power sector fails us time and again in the scorching heat and rising temperatures that make us want to scream?

However, few recognize the beauty of this unexpected problem that self-invites itself every time. There is no doubt that power outages are frustrating and disrupt daily lives but at the same time, allow for activities that we otherwise would neglect in the hustle and bustle of our daily prescribed rituals.

So what ideas are available to spend this infinite black out time in the summers in a fun way?

Amina Tariq, a resident in Lahore and an influencer says although power outages are not her ‘thing’ but they do provide a free of cost sauna bath in the summers. Hilarious and smart, we would say.

To be honest, sauna and sweat baths are specifically designed to get rid of harmful toxins from the human body. Health spas spend a fortune to build and maintain saunas for their valued customers and interestingly, our electricity suppliers provide them for free! The next time the electricity fails you, indulge in a free of cost sauna bath at home!

On the other hand, Muhammad Ahmed, a young university student says he uses this off-time to complete chores that are otherwise kept pending for days. On weekends when he gets some free time at home and the light goes, he chooses to complete tasks such as buying his groceries, getting a haircut or getting fuel in the car.

An hour goes by and he doesn’t even realize, he says.

When asked from Hira Khalid, a talented marketing executive, she gave us a whole new outlook on power outages and said she usually thinks of new ideas to market her brand and products as a lack of electricity forces her to think without unnecessary distractions. It is quite a great suggestion for all the creative minds out there!

Electricity burnout may be frustrating and may test our patience but it surely does teach everyone better time management and to plan the day ahead according to the load-shedding timings. Usman Ahmed, a banker in the corporate world, says he knows designated power outage timings and therefore, charges all his devices and keeps his clothes pressed before-hand to avoid any problems.

Shahbano Naushahi, a Gen Z graduate, upon being asked about her ‘battery low’ modes, offered a whole new concept on the dilemma of load-shedding and said having low batteries is a low key blessing as it allows us to focus on things we don’t otherwise. She says the modern, urban life is so fast that we fail to keep a track of the little things in life.

She keeps a book on her side-table at all times and reads it whenever the electricity goes.

We need to understand that load-shedding may be a curse in the hot, scorching weathers of Pakistan but at the same time, it allows for many things that usual routine does not allow.

Opportunity costs for every situation are present, we just need to pick wisely.