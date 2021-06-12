Governor Punjab felicitates federal govt for tabling people-friendly budget



Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Saturday met with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other members of the National Assembly.

He congratulated the Speaker National assembly, Foreign Minister and members of National Assembly for tabling a people-friendly budget, said a press release issued here.

On the occasion, Punjab Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Amir Dogar and MNA Zain Quraishi were also present. Various matters including the federal budget, political and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

During the meeting, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser maintained that the government and its allies will be able to get the federal budget passed easily and the opposition will be defeated.

Governor Punjab said that unfortunately, the opposition parties are criticizing the federal budget without reading the figures. The federal budget is in accordance with the public’s aspirations as it has provided relief to the public. He further congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team for presenting a public-friendly budget that has provided relief to the low-income and salaried class in particular.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Imran Khan is taking the country in the right direction which is not being tolerated by the opposition adding that the budget will be passed easily. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no personal agenda. He wants the development and stability of the country and he will continue his mission of serving the country and the nation, he added.