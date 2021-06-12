Fawad lashes out at opposition’s irresponsible attitude

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday lashed out at the opposition’s customary irresponsible attitude of not even bothering to going through the budget document up till now.

The budget was presented in the parliament on June 11 by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin amidst high enthusiasm from opposition benches, with members shouting slogans and taunting the incumbent government on their policies.

“What can the people expect from such frivolous opposition,” he said in a tweet.

بجٹ کو ہر طبقہ فکر کے لوگوں نے سراہا اس سے اس بجٹ کی اہمیت بڑہ جاتی ہے، اپوزیشن کا رویہ حسب معمول غیرذمہ دارانہ رہا انھوں نے اب تک بجٹ پڑھنے کی بھی زحمت نہیں کی ایسی غیرسنجیدہ اپوزیشن سے عوام کیا توقع کر سکتی ہے اگلے سات سال بھی یہ لوگ ایسے ہی بینر اٹھا کر کونے میں کھڑے ملیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 12, 2021

He said these people will be seen standing in the corner carrying similar banners for the next seven years.

He added the federal budget has been appreciated by people from all walks of life, which adds to its importance.