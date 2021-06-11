SC orders KP govt to give new ad for issuance of license in respect of Peshawar slaughterhouse

Supreme Court (SC) has ordered KP government to give new advertisement for issuance of license for Peshawar slaughter house.

A 2-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan took up the case for hearing Friday.

During the course of hearing of the case Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked it seems as if Peshawar Metropolitan Corporation (PMC) is forging nexus with the other party. Peshawar High Court had ordered last year to give new advertisement for Peshawar slaughter house. PMC is violating Peshawar high court decision. The counsel for PMC took the plea during the hearing of the case the license of slaughter house was issued against Rs 51 lac. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked corporation has what objection over the process of transparency. New advertisement be given, May be some one purchases the license at the rate of Rs 10 million. Advocate General KP admitted in the court fraud has been committed in issuance of license for slaughter house. The court while directing KP government to give new advertisement for issuance of license in respect of Peshawar slaughter house has wrapped up the matter.