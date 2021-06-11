PTI govt sets direction for long term economic growth in Budget 2021-22: KCCI

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has welcomed the Budget 2021-22 and termed it a balanced budget in the current economic scenario of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference immediately after the budget speech here Friday, the Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala, President KCCI Shariq Vohra and former president KCCI Haroon Farooqui said the PTI government has set a direction for long term growth and economic stabilization of the country. The end of discretionary powers and harassment from FBR, revival of self assessment, score of relief measures, reduction and removal of taxes and duties on different sectors of economy would gear up the process of industrial revival in the country, they maintained and noted that such measures were clear manifestation of the government’s resolve for promotion of both export oriented and local industries.

Doing away with the discretionary powers of bureaucracy, tax reforms, self tax assessment and third party audit were longstanding demands of the business community which were addressed in the Budget 2021-22, Zubair Motiwal said and felicitated the Finance Minister for taking the most desired measures.