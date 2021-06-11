Pulitzer recognizes Darnella Frazier who recorded video of Floyd’s death

Darnella Frazier, the teen who recorded a comprehensive video of the killing of George Floyd last May, was recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board, a foreign TV channel reported. Frazier, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was awarded a special citation for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice, the organization said. Congratulations to #DarnellaFrazier. #Pulitzer pic.twitter.com/MdXk1Sspqo — The Pulitzer Prizes (@PulitzerPrizes) June 11, 2021 Frazier also testified during the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty in April of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd. “It’s a little easier now, but I’m not who I used to be. A part of my childhood was taken from me,” Frazier wrote in a statement posted on her Facebook page last month, on the anniversary of Floyd’s murder. “A lot of people call me a hero even though I don’t see myself as one,” she wrote. “I was just in the right place at the right time. Behind this smile, behind these awards, behind the publicity, I’m a girl trying to heal from something I am reminded of every day.”