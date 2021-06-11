Pulitzer recognizes Darnella Frazier who recorded video of Floyd’s death

Darnella Frazier, the teen who recorded a comprehensive video of the killing of George Floyd last May, was recognized by the Pulitzer Prize board, a foreign TV channel reported.

Frazier, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was awarded a special citation for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice, the organization said.

Frazier also testified during the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty in April of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

“It’s a little easier now, but I’m not who I used to be. A part of my childhood was taken from me,” Frazier wrote in a statement posted on her Facebook page last month, on the anniversary of Floyd’s murder. “A lot of people call me a hero even though I don’t see myself as one,” she wrote.

“I was just in the right place at the right time. Behind this smile, behind these awards, behind the publicity, I’m a girl trying to heal from something I am reminded of every day.”