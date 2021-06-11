Govt allocates Rs 24.2 billion for housing sector

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated an amount of Rs 24,211.511 million for 115 ongoing and new schemes of Housing and Work Division for the fiscal year 2021-22 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The budgetary allocation included Rs 13,522.197 million for 55 ongoing projects and Rs 10,689.314 million for 60 new schemes, according to the budgetary document issued here on Friday.

Regarding the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 1,451.350 million has been allocated for improvement and rehabilitation of different roads and streets including water and sewerage system in various union councils of district Korangi/Malir, Karachi.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 1,319.290 million has been kept for improvement and rehabilitation of different roads and streets including water and sewerage system in various union councils of district Central Karachi.

About the new schemes, an amount of Rs 1,000 million would be allocated for development schemes in different union councils of District Gujrat (60 development schemes).

An amount of Rs 4.9 billion would be earmarked for construction of 38 kilometer road connecting Dureji Town of Lasbela to union council Taung with 8 kilometer link to Talanga dam in Lasbela.

Likewise, Rs 638.434 million would be kept for rehabilitation and construction of roads at Latifabad, Hyderabad City (6 development schemes).