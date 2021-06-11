ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated an amount of Rs. 114201.322 million for ongoing and upcoming projects of the Communications Division for the fiscal year 2021-22 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to the budget document released on Friday, for Communication Division projects other than NHA, Rs 451.322 million have been earmarked whereas for ongoing schemes of NHA a total of Rs 99375.000 million has been set aside.

As far as new NHA schemes are concerned, Rs113750.000 million has been allocated for them.

In ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs 4000.000 million has been allocated for CAREC Corridor Development Investment Programme Tranche-1 Projects ADB. While Rs. 5000.000 million have been allocated for construction of additional carriage way Shikarpur Section of N-55 CAREC Corridor, whereas Rs 2500.000 million have been designated for the construction, improvement and widening of the Chitral-Ayun-Bumborate Road (48 km) Deposit work revised.

For construction of 4-Lane Bridge across river Indus linking Layyah with Taunsa including 2-Lane approach road and river training works (24.272 km), Rs. 2500.000 million and for dualization and improvement of Old Bannu road, Rs. 4000.000 million have been earmarked.

An amount of Rs. 3000.000 million have been allocated for the dualization and improvement of Pindi Gheb Kohat, Rs. 35000.000 allocated for dualization of Indus Highway (N-55) Sarai Gambila to Kohat Section and Rs10000.000 million for improvement, upgradation and widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road (S-1,167 km revised).

For Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3 Section) of Karachi-Lahore Motorway, Rs. 35000.000 million have been allocated while for rehabilitation of National Highways Network Damaged due to unprecedented Monsoon Rains and Flash Floods 2010 (revised) Rs. 2000.000 million have been earmarked.

For widening and improvement of Lodhran-Multan Section of N-5 Rs.2000.000 million have been allocated, While Rs. 2000.000 million have been allocated for widening and strengthening of National Highway N-70 (Rakhi Gajj-Bewata). An amount of Rs. 5000.000 million has been allocated for Zhob to Kuchlak Road CPEC Western Corridor.

In new schemes, Rs. 3000.000 million for dualization of Khuzdar-Kuchlak Section of National Highway (N25) 330 km, Rs. 2000.000 have been allocated for the construction of Gilgit-Shandur Road 216 km, Rs. 1600.000 for dualization and improvement of existing N-50 from Yarik-Zhob including Zhob Bypass (210 km), Rs. 1000.000 million for rehabilitation and upgradation of Awaran jhaljao road (54.8 km), Rs 1000.000 million for rehabilitation/ upgradation and widening of Quetta Dhadar Section of N-65 (118.322 km) and Rs. 800.000 million have been allocated for improvement and widening of N-45 (130.22 km).