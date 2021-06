Germany will lift its pandemic travel warning for most countries from July 1, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Friday, bringing back more normalcy as citizens are increasingly vaccinated against Covid-19.

Countries recording infection rates of 50-200 cases per 100,000 people in seven days would no longer be deemed a “risk-zone”. Restrictions however remain in place for countries with higher levels of infections, or where virus variants are circulating, such as Britain or India.