Rs10.297 bn earmarked for projects under SIDCL

The federal government has proposed to allocate Rs10.297 billion for various Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) schemes under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

According to budgetary documents issued on Friday, an amount of Rs1 billion has been earmarked for construction of interchange over Malir Link Road to M-9, whereas another Rs 22.019 million have been set aside for construction of road over Malir Bund from Dada Bhoy Town/ Expressway up to limits of PNS Mehran District East Karachi.

Similarly for Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System, (BRTS), Karachi, the federal government has earmarked Rs2.998 billion besides allocating Rs888.82 million for installation of RO plants Taluka Dahli, Taluka Chachro and Taluka Nagarparkar of Tharparkar district.

The government also allocated Rs4.3 billion for operationalization of Green Line BRTS and installation of Integrated Intelligent Transport System Equipment , Rs555 million for re-construction of ManghoPir Road from Jam Chakro to Banaras Karachi, Rs446 million for re-construction of Nishtar Road and ManghoPir Road, Karachi, and Rs86.23 million for rehabilitation/up-gradation of existing fire fighting system of KMC, Karachi.