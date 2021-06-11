Budget 2021: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presents budget

All heads are turned towards the Parliament as Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presents the budget 2021-22.

The finance minister was greeted with high enthusiasm from opposition benches, with members shouting slogans and taunting him as he praised PM Imran Khan’s economic initiatives and said that the incumbent government doesn’t hesitate to take difficult decisions.

He explained how the economy was destabilized due to the Corona pandemic but the government succeeded in combatting both the issues.

Tarin lashed out at the previous governments, saying that a mountain of circular debt amounting to Rs1.2 trillion was inherited by the incumbent government due to the botched policies of its predecessor.

“We made the [capacity] payments otherwise the country would have defaulted,” he said. “I am presenting you the real picture, not to highlight our performance but to create a benchmark,” added the minister.

He said the incumbent government had, through its sound economic policies, turned around the current account deficit of $20 billion into a surplus of $800 million in 2021 while a 3.6% primary deficit reduced to 1%.

The minister paid tribute to the PTI government for stemming the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and taking steps to ensure businesses did not suffer massive losses in the country due to the lockdowns.

“The government, through the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, provided cash to 12mn people across the country and helped a total of 15 mn people across the state,” he said.

“During this time, exports were contracting and there was over a 100% increase in imports,” Tarin added. “Despite this context, a 5.5% growth rate was recorded.”

Remittances have increased in Pakistan to record levels and are expected to rise to $29bn by the end of this month. Further, the gross income from bumper crops has been recorded at Rs 3100 billion, showing a 32% increase in incomes to farmers who own agricultural land under and equal to 12.5 acres.

Despite the pandemic, the per capita income of the common man has increased by 15%. Speaking about tax collection, he said it had grown by 18% and had crossed Rs4,000bn, adding that critics had no response to the government’s impressive performance in this regard.

Key fiscal targets

The overall outlay of the budget is expected at Rs8 trillion with an expected fiscal deficit of 5.5 per cent to 6pc of GDP for FY22 compared to an estimated deficit of 6pc of GDP during FY21.

The revenue collection target for FBR has been set at Rs5.8tr for FY22, which will be lower than IMF’s target of Rs6tr. Still, the target seems to be ambitious, as it is likely to be 23pc higher compared to the estimated collection of Rs4.7tr in FY20-21.

Additional revenue measures worth Rs350 billion are also expected.

The non-tax collection target will be set at Rs1.42tr.

For FY22, the government is expected to earmark Rs900bn for federal PSDP, an increase of 38pc from the previous budget. A key element is total development outlay, which includes provincial spending. It is expected that the government will set a provincial spending target of Rs1tr, taking the total development outlay to Rs1.9tr compared to last year’s budgeted outlay of Rs1.3tr (up 44pc).

Government is likely to set mark-up interest and defence expenditure targets at Rs3.1tr and Rs1.4tr, up 4pc and 9pc from last year’s budget, respectively.

The government also intends to increase salaries and pensions by 15-20pc.

The fiscal deficit is expected to be around Rs2.9tr in FY22 which could be 5.6pc of the GDP.

For subsidies, the government is expected to set a target of Rs530bn for FY22.

The current account deficit for FY22 is projected to be around $2.3bn which would be less than 1pc of the GDP.

The cotton bales output expected for FY22 would be around 10.5m bales.

The government may also earmark funds for Covid-19 to procure more vaccines in the upcoming year. According to a government statement, it has spent $250m for procuring vaccines in FY21 and the upcoming budget will see an enhanced amount for this purpose.

More to follow….