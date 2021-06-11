International Day against Child Labour and Pakistan’s shaky labour laws

The World Day Against Child Labour will be observed on June 12 across the globe, including Pakistan, to raise awareness regarding the prevalence of the illegal practice of child labor.

Child labour is a major problem in developing countries, due to the rising levels of poverty it is deemed acceptable that a child, some as soon as they start walking are forced into work in order to feed the family.

Over the years numerous events have been held to create awareness and in some ways control and inhibit this activity, but even in 2021 it seems far from completely being demolished, especially in countries like ours, in the third world.

What’s alarming is that when the parents of these children are confronted, they, without a sense of guilt, own up to it, asking us to list their choices apart from bearing another helping hand.

The Pakistani population has the highest number of young people, and one of the main problems that arises with child labour is illiteracy. Due to the children being stuck at work, and work presuming to be more important to the parents, the kids are not only forced to demolish their childish endeavors but their right to education is taken away as well.

Pakistan has one of the highest percentage of children working under the realms on child labour, with about 11 million children either working in domestic households or working in agriculture. Though strict child labor laws exist in the country, they aren’t applied due to the vast number of families living under the poverty line.

The government had recently introduced forced bondage laws, but not much could be done regarding this matter. Due to bondage labour a large number of families are subjected to generational slavery, with no government official to save them or to come to their aid due to the practice being widespread.

While talking to Daily Times Sarah Ahmed, the Chairperson of the Child Protection Bureau, she said this since this has been going on for generations now, the government is trying its best to work towards changing this practice, particularly focusing on changing people’s mindsets. The Bureau has rescued a number of children being forced to work in brick kilns.

“The Child Protection Bureau has successfully recovered more than 250 children in the past one year. These children are currently living in the bureau and receiving an education.”

She appealed that the child rescue helpline 1121 should be used if a child is witnessed being forced to work illegally or being physically abused, so the child can be taken into protective custody.

“Children are the future of our country. Their actual place is in educational institutes. According to the Punjab Domestic Workers Act, forcing a child below the age of fifteen into labor is against the law of Pakistan.”

While commenting on the families who force their children into labour as they have no other choice, due to poverty, she said that the Child Protection Bureau takes complete responsibility of such families, whether they have one child or more is not an issue of concern. She further stated that not only will they be raised at the bureau till the age of eighteen but they will also be given a proper education.

On this day it is important to remember Iqbal Masih the twelve year old who helped around 3000 children like him escape the chains of bonded labour. Shot dead by the carpet mafia at age 12, he lives in the hearts of every working class man in Pakistan.