ICT launches campaign for awareness on labour laws

Directorate of Labour and Industries, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has launched a drive to raise awareness on various labour laws among the employers and workers.

Under the drive, banners containing educational material in that regard were displayed alongside major and service roads across the city.

Panaflex standees were also exhibited with the premises of leading employers offices and small industries as well as inside the shopping malls to sensitise workers about their rights.

The campaign was aimed at enhancing stability of the working relationship between its two parties and help them understand their rights and responsibilities, said Director Labour and Industries, ICT, Sadia Haider in an exclusive chat with APP. “The department was committed to providing all means of protection to workers’ rights while ensuring employers’ interests are being met,” she said. The ICT labor department, she said was making all out efforts to ensure that workers’ rights were respected, and that they have access to redress when abuses occur. “We have provided relief of millions of rupees to the workers by ensuring strict implementation of labour laws in the federal capital during the ongoing year, ” she remarked. The payments of workers were being recovered through judgments under the Wage Act, against complaints lodged by workers for non-payment or delay in wages from their owners, she said.