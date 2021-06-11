Politician Saghir Chughti missing in gushing Jhelum current; rescue operation underway



Candidate for Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sardar Saghir Chughtai has allegedly been killed in a road accident. According to sources, Chughtai was on his way to Rawalpindi from Islamabad on an election campaign in his constituency when the two vehicles collided head-on in the Jhelum River in front of a vehicle coming from Azad Pattan.

Search mission for Member Assembly Saghir Chughtai and others has been launched. According to the details of Rescue 1122 Palandri, Sardar Saghir Chughtai’s car collided with a Mehran coming from the opposite side. It was being driven by a man named Javed.

Both the vehicles went into the river. Javed was a resident of Adiala, Rawalpindi. Who worked in the Palandri factory. He was accompanied by his son who suffered injuries and was referred to Kahuta while Javed died on the spot.

Javed’s dead body has been handed over to Rawalpindi Rescue. Saghir Chughtai’s vehicle is still missing and a search operation is underway . According to police, there is little hope of survival among those who fell into the river. A large number of people are also starting to reach the spot.