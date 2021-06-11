Passenger bus crash near Khuzdar kills 18

ISLAMABAD: As many as 18 pilgrims died while several others sustained serious injuries when an ill-fated bus overturned near Khuzdar on Friday morning.

According to details, Levies forces officials said, the bus was on its way to Khuzdar from Larkana, where it crashed at Bhalonk area of Khuzdar.

The driver of the vehicle had lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, rescue sources added. The rescue teams reached the spot after getting notified and shifted the bodies and injured to the Government Teaching Hospital and CMH Khuzdar.

The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical. Sources said that the passenger coach lost control and turned turtle because it was over-speeding.