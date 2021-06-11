The media doctor

What’s the job of the person running/leading the public information department?

“To create a positive image of the government,” one would say.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information, is a formidable foe to the opposition leaders in TV talk shows and lethargic officers in Sunday community bazaars. A month ago, the video of her conversation with a female assistant commissioner was ruling the cyberspace of Pakistan. Now, her duel with PPP MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhel has taken social media by storm. The viral video shows the doctor-cum-politician from Sialkot can go to any length to defend the government. The video shows the two are abusing each other on a TV show, hosted by Javed Chaudhry. Literally turning her words into action, Dr Awan hurls a slap on the male panelist in the talk show. The situation worsened much to the delight of the bystander anchor.

A few days ago, a French national, who must have his ancestors from the neighborhood of Dr Awan in Sialkot, slapped the French president in public and now Dr Ashiq Awan slapped MNA Mandokhel. Will the slap spree stop here or will it continue? Who slaps and whom in the coming days to keep the discussion on?

Dr Awan has been an old face in TV talk shows – sometimes to defend one government and another time, the successor – whereas MNA Mandokhel, who recently won a by-election in Karachi on PPP’s ticket, was a novice to talk shows. He was unaware of the fact the verbal duel during the show could be developed into a physical brawl.

Soon, we may hear from another government spokesperson that the incident took place due to the corruption of the previous governments. The anchor would go ahead with his next talk show leaving behind the episode.