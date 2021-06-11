Justice Bhatti set to become chief justice of LHC

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday recommended the elevation of senior puisne judge Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti as the next chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Presiding over meeting of the JCP at the principal seat of the Supreme Court here Thursday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed recommended elevation of senior puisne judge Muhammad Ameer Bhatti as the next chief justice of the LHC. Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will replace CJ of LHC Muhammad Qasim Khan who will reach superannuation on July 07, 2021.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti joined the high court as an additional judge on March 12, 2011. After taking charge of the top slot of the LHC he will serve as Chief Justice of LHC until March 7, 2024. After the decision, recommendations of the JCP will then be taken up by an eight-member bi-partisan parliamentary committee of the parliament. Justice Bhatti was also a member of the bench which had quashed the special bench proceedings in a treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.