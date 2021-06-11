Supreme Court disposes of case of Pakistani Hindus’ murder in India

The Supreme Court has disposed of a case of the savage murder of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India on the assurance of the federal government saying that the court cannot interfere in the policy matters of the government.

A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday heard a petition filed by Ms Sharmati Makhni against the murder of her family members in India.

The apex court said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was looking into the matter seriously. It said that the federal government had assured the court that it would order an investigation into the killings that happened in the neighbouring country through its Foreign Ministry.

The learned court said that it could not interfere in the policy matters of the government. It further said that the Foreign Ministry was looking into the matter seriously.

The counsel for the petitioner, Syed Qalb Hassan, said that his client wanted the foreign minister to talk to the Indian government on this matter.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah questioned what the court could do in this matter?

On this, the lawyer said that the court should instruct the federal government as it was a very sensitive affair.

Justice Bundial said that it was a policy matter and the court could not give any instruction in this regard.

The lawyer said if an Indian citizen went missing, their government would make a huge noise, while our 11 citizens had been killed in India and there was no talk. He said several Indian people visit Pakistan for the Baisakhi fair. He further said if things kept going on like this, then the tension between these two countries would mount.