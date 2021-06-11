Measures being taken to restructure Police, Levies on modern lines: Jam Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that the government is taking measures to restructure the Police and Levies on modern lines for improving the law and order in the province.

While talking to the media at the Central Police Office in Quetta on Thursday Jam Kamal Khan said that providing maximum facilities and convenience to the people is the prime responsibility of the government.

Establishment of the Data and Communication Center is an important step towards digital servicing of Police, he added.

The Balochistan Chief Minister further said that a surveillance system will be started in 29 districts of the province.