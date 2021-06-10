PM says govt’s friendly policies led to revival of investors’ confidence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday while highlighting the golden investment opportunities in Pakistan for foreign investors, said that the government’s pro-investor policies had led to the revival of investors’ confidence.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of Coca Cola which called on him here, said the enhanced investment in multiple sector also led to the creation of job opportunities and economic development. Minister for Industries Khusro Bakhtiar, Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood and Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul attended the meeting.

The delegation told the prime minister that work on their new beverage plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would start soon to generate numerous jobs, revenue and opportunities for allied industries. The new plant would create direct and indirect employment, opportunities for allied industries and revenue for the government.

The delegation also presented to the prime minister a report on the socio-economic impact by the company’s investment in Pakistan. They thanked the prime minister for facilitation extended by the government to the company in its investment ventures. The prime minister welcomed investment by the company particularly the future plans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.