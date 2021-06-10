Biden and Johnson meet on eve of G7 summit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed US President Joe Biden for talks on Thursday, at their first face-to-face meeting on the eve of the G7 leaders’ summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

Johnson said “everybody was absolutely thrilled” to see Biden in the seaside resort in southwest England while Biden congratulated the prime minister on his recent marriage, quipping: “We both married above our station.” “I’m not going to disagree with the president on that or indeed on anything else,” Johnson replied before they left for private talks.