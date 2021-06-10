Irish actor Amybeth McNulty is joining the ‘Stranger Things’ cast. The Anne with an E star is one of the four new faces that will be seen in the show.

Amybeth will be playing the role of Vickie, a fast talking quirky girl, who will make one of the main hero’s fall in love with her.

Moreover, Myles Truitt of Queen Sugar and Black Mafia Family will be playing Patrick, a basketball star from Hawkins. Regina Ting Chen will be playing Kelly, a guidance counsellor, and Grace Van Dien will be playing the character of Chrissy who will be Hawkins’ High cheerleader.

Fans of Amybeth McNulty and ‘Stranger Things’ alike are excited for the show.