Govt to address drinking water issues in Haripur district on priority basis: Minister



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan on Thursday said that the biggest issue of Haripur district was drinking water especially in rural areas. He said the government had chalked-out a plan like Urban development to resolve these issues permanently.

Talking to local elders during his visit to far flung areas of the district along with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub, he said PTI government was ensuring provision of drinking water to urban and rural areas on priority basis and without any discrimination.

He said that as per the clean and green vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the special directives of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan the Haripur district was being made green while the rural areas were being brought at par with urban areas by providing all basic facilities including education, health and others.

He said Haripur was the gateway of Hazara division and measures were being taken to bring this backward district at par with other developed areas of the province. Adding that for this purpose all the MNAs, MPAs and DDAC chairman must visit this district from time-to-time to ascertain the areas of development work.