Times Higher Education ranking 2021: QAU stands out among first 100 Asia best

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Times Higher Education (THE) ISLAMABAD:scores significantly on theAsia University Rankings by securing 100th position among the top 551 universities of the world, beating India’s three universities in the list – King George’s Medical University (=139th), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (143rd) and Mahatma Gandhi University (154th).

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore A record number of 16 Pakistani universities have sustained a position on the rankings which include the COMSATS University Islamabad, the University of Agriculture in Faisalabad, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), GCU Faisalabad, GCWU Faisalabad, UET, Bahauddin Zakariya University, University of the Punjab, GCU Lahore, University of Sargodha, PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi,, Islamia University of Bahawalpur, with the University of Peshawar moving up three ranking bands since 2020.

QAU has seen significant improvement in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings as well by securing 378th position from the 454th position last year it had amongst the top 500 universities worldwide.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University congratulated the faculty, students, staff, and alumni on this remarkable achievement.

On the other hand, some notable institutes from neighboring countries such as Iran and India that claimed positions in the top 50 slots were the Kurdistan University of Medical Sciences and the Indian Institute of Science respectively.

Two Indian universities, namely, Indian Institute of Technology Ropar and the Indian Institute of Technology Indore beat Quaid-e-Azam University’s slot, securing the 55th and 78th positions respectively while notable Irani universities bagged slots in the top 100 rankings.

The Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2021 revealed Asia’s best universities comprising institutes from 30 countries and regions.

The rankings highlight the growing strength of higher education across the Asian continent.

For the second year in a row, mainland Chinese universities claimed the top two positions in THE rankings through Tsinghua University (1st), which achieves top spot for the third consecutive year, and Peking University (2nd) while many notable universities from Hong Kong, Japan as well as Singapore topped the slots.