Efforts on to improve power sector: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that the government is taking measures to bring improvement in the power sector. Talking to a private television channel, Hammad Azhar said that all-out efforts are being made to reduce the fiscal deficit in the power sector from Rs450 billion to Rs200 billion. Hammad said the previous governments had made expensive agreements in the power sector due to which the government had to pay Rs1500 billion in different heads. He said the present government, in collaboration with foreign companies, is exploring resources to meet future demands of the power sector. He said an agreement for a gas pipeline has been made with Russia to fulfil the needs of domestic and commercial consumers.













