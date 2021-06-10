FIA gets new DG Sanaullah Abbasi

Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday witnessed a major reshuffle that after removal of Wajid Zia as Director-General of the Agency Establishment Division has notified Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sanaullah Abbasi name for the slot.

Zia has been posted as the DG National Police Bureau while Moazam Ansari currently serving as Commandant Frontier Corps (FC) has been appointed new IG KP. The federal cabinet approved the new appointments through a circulation summary.

It is pertinent to mention that the government had appointed the former head of the Panamagate joint investigation team, Wajid Zia, as director-general of the FIA back in November 2019. During last December the federal government had appointed Sanaullah Abbasi as IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Who has also served as head of the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department.