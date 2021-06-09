Govt changes school timings in Islamabad due to heatwave

The federal government on Wednesday changed timings of schools in Islamabad due to ongoing heatwave that has gripped the federal capital, according to a notification, issued by the Federal Directorate of Education on Wednesday.

According to the notification, institutes operating in a single shift can remain open from 7am till 11am from Monday to Thursday. It said that schools operating two shifts will have classes on Friday and Saturday from 7am till 11am.

The government also allowed all schools of the federal capital to operate at 50% capacity on the allotted days. Earlier, the school timings were 8am till 1pm. The decision to reopen schools was taken after the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) gave approval for in-person classes, following a decline in the coronavirus cases in the capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that the classes for Grade-9 to Grade-10 were already functional before this development. Last weekend, the government allowed resumption of in-person classes for students of Grade-1 to Grade-8 in Islamabad.