Mass vaccination drive: walk-in vaccination facility available for all above 18

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday announced that walk-in vaccinations will be opened for 18 years+ citizens from Friday, June 11.

“From 11th June onwards 18 years+ citizens will be able to avail the walk-in facility in vaccination centres,” said the forum, in a statement.

The statement came out after a meeting of the NCOC which was presided over by the Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives. It was co-chaired by National Coordinator Lt Gen Hamood uz Zaman Khan.

The NCOC said that the mass vaccination drive will encourage

Voluntary vaccinations by all citizens

Obligatory vaccinations for public and private sector employees. All public sector employees will have to be vaccinated by June 30, 2021.

Incentivised vaccination campaign for which NCOC is considering introducing certain incentives for various sectors to encourage vaccination.

All vaccination centres will be open from 8am to 10 pm. The centres will remain open on all days except Sunday.

NCOC plans to complete the “process of developing IT based solutions for verification certificates,” by the end of June.

Withdrawal of restrictions

The NCOC stated that it has decided to roll back on some of the restrictions starting June 15.

There will only be one day for closure of activities instead of two from now on.

Moreover, 100% attendance at work will be allowed instead of 50% work of home restriction.

Indoor Gyms will be open for vaccinated members only.

Inter-provincial transport service will now continue on all days and the capacity will be increased from 50% to 70%.

However, contact sports such as karate, boxing and wrestling will not be allowed. Restrictions on festivals and other events will remain intact. Shrines will also remain closed.

“Current restrictions already announced by NCOC regarding recreation, education sector, mask-wearing SOP, and the Railways and inbound passengers policy will remain in place till further orders,” the statement added.